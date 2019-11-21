Gondrezick scores 20, No. 25 West Virginia women win

Breaking News
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points, Tynice Martin added 17 points and No. 25 West Virginia beat Coppin State 82-47 on Thursday.

Gondrezick, a junior guard, led her team in scoring for the fourth straight game. She was 8 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers. Martin was just 5-of-12 shooting, but also grabbed six rebounds.

Kari Niblack had 13 points, and Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia (4-0). Martinez grabbed a team-high nine boards as West Virginia outrebounded Coppin State 41-24.

West Virginia went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter, led 37-25 at the break and extended the margin to 37 points with 4:01 remaining. The Mountaineers have won 12 straight in the series.

Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State (0-5), and Chance Graham added 13. The Lady Eagles turned it over 20 times, leading to 20 points for West Virginia.

