Interactive Roster Breakdown: Tight ends

Last season, West Virginia’s offense didn’t target tight ends very often in the passing game. WVU tight ends only caught 10 balls for 42 yards.

The guy who caught the bulk of those passes is coming back for another season. Redshirt sophomore Mike O’Laughlin played more than 250 offensive snaps last season for WVU and caught six passes for 24 yards.

While O’Laughlin returns this season two other tight ends will not. Jovani Haskins transferred to Rutgers this summer while Logan Thimons graduated.

So, it appears to be a two-man competition for the starting job at tight end once fall camp begins. O’Laughlin is the more experienced of the two but redshirt sophomore T.J. Banks did appear in each of West Virginia’s final four games last fall.

Here’s a breakdown of West Virginia’s tight ends:

Key Returners:

Mike O’Laughlin

Redshirt sophomore from Glen Ellyn, Illinois

6-5, 255 lbs

Caught six balls for 24 yards in 2019; played in 12 games at tight end, started in four

Academic All-Big 12 First Team

T.J. Banks

Redshirt sophomore from Duquesne, Pennsylvania

6-5, 248 lbs

Played in final four games of 2019 as a redshirt freshman

Newcomer: Charles Finley (freshman from Newark, New Jersey)

Departures: Jovani Haskins (transferred to Rutgers), Logan Thimons