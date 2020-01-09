Martin, Gondrezick lift No. 19 WV women past Kansas 68-49

WVU Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and No. 19 West Virginia pulled away in the second half to defeat Kansas 68-49 on Wednesday night, the Mountaineers’ eighth-straight win.

Both players had 13 points in the second half as West Virginia (12-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) pulled away from a 31-29 halftime lead.

Kansas, which led 16-11 after one quarter, took a quick lead to open the second half but Gondrezick hit and jumper and followed with a three-point play before a Martin jumper put the Mountaineers up for good at 41-34. Martin had five straight points after the Jayhawks got within two, giving her nine-straight West Virginia points and it was 50-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Gondrezick had eight points and Martin four in a 14-0 run that broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Kansas missed 17-straight shots beginning at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter. The drought ended with 2:56 left to play in the game.

Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 12 points apiece for the Jayhawks (11-2, 0-2), who shot 22% (5 of 35) in the second half.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events