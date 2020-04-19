Mountaineer Athletic Club holding Virtual 5K; over 100 participants registered

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – The Mountaineer Athletic Club has found a unique way to bring fans together and raise funds for WVU Athletics — while everyone is safe at home.

The MAC is holding a Virtual 5K on the weekend of June 6-7, which only requires participants to run, jog or walk the distance on their own time while staying safe.

“No crowds, no traffic, no parking, no restroom lines, no 6:00 am alarm,” reads the MAC website. “Practice safe social distancing by choosing your own route outside or on a treadmill and run, jog, or walk the 3.1 miles to complete the virtual race.”

The entry fee is $50, and each participant will receive a t-shirt, a bib and a finisher’s medal. Registration ends May 1.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories