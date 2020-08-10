Mountaineer mascot Glover to serve in role through 2021-22

The Mountaineer Advisory Council has announced that Colson Glover will remain the Mountaineer mascot through the 2021-22 academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glover was officially named West Virginia’s 67th Mountaineer mascot in March, succeeding Timmy Eads in the role. But college athletics were halted by the coronavirus pandemic shortly after his appointment.

Though Glover officially began his duties in April, the Lewisburg native has not made an in-person appearance as the mascot.

“COVID-19 restrictions have meant an experience that is dramatically different for both of the mascots and by extending their term we hope to offer them a chance to have a more ‘normal’ Mountaineer experience,” said Ann Berry, assistant vice president for outreach.

The same extension of roles into the 2021-22 academic year will also apply to Brooke Ashby, a Mannington native serving as the alternate mascot.

In 2018, the Mountaineer Advisory Council adopted a term limit of one year for the Mountaineer mascot. In accordance with the new policy and without the extension, the duo’s tenure would have ended spring 2021.

“I am beyond grateful and honored that the Mountaineer Advisory Council has allowed me to serve our state and university for an additional year as the Mountaineer mascot,” Glover said. “I’ve enjoyed my virtual appearances over the past four months, but when time allows, I look forward to meeting Mountaineers of all ages in person.”