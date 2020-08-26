Mountaineer student-athletes back on campus for first day of classes

MORGANTOWN, WV (WV Illustrated) – Thousands of students are back on West Virginia University’s campus for the first day of classes on WVU’s campus since March 30.

This year’s first day is a bit different than years prior. Months of preparation on WVU’s campus have led up to its phased return, which saw different classes of students arriving to campus at different times, and since their arrival, they have had to follow strict precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In that crowd of students were hundreds of WVU student-athletes, who have taken a vocal leadership role on campus, a notion which was praised by President E. Gordon Gee. Each team recognized their first day on social media:

First day of class looks different this year, but we're excited and hopeful.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/GxLjcjTz78 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 26, 2020

Time to hit the 📚 and play 🏀. The 2020-21 academic year is officially underway. https://t.co/zQIvuviZRe — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) August 26, 2020

