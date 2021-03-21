Mountaineers advance to second round after rout of Lehigh

No. 4 West Virginia women’s hoops is moving on to the second round after coasting by No. 13 Lehigh in San Antonio, 77-53.

Kysre Gondrezick was on fire for West Virginia, sinking six three-pointers as she led the game with 26 points. She led a strong scoring effort for WVU as the Mountaineers sunk 55 percent of their shots to earn their shot at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

The game started off close as Lehigh opened with a 7-2 run to get an early lead. WVU answered by scoring seven straight, and never gave up the lead again in the contest.

“I thought we came out flat, we came out tired, we came out holding the ball,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “We just wasn’t doing what we needed to do especially in the first quarter. I thought we took a bunch of bad shots in the first quarter.”

Gondrezick found her stroke in the second quarter and never looked back. She hit a trio of three-pointers as Lehigh kept it close, but the rest of the Mountaineer squad took the reigns in the final three minutes of the half to end on a 10-0 run to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

West Virginia put the game out of reach in the third quarter. After Lehigh’s Mary Clougherty and Emma Grothaus both made three-pointers, WVU found a stride and ended the quarter on a 21-3 run — putting the Mountaineers up 26 on their opponents with just a quarter to go. That allowed the Mountaineers to coast for the rest of the game and hold on for a 24-point victory.

“I thought the second and third quarter, we played a lot better,” Carey said. “So we have to continue to get better.”

Gondrezick’s 26 points were followed by KK Deans, who added 19 points on 70 percent shooting with a three-pointer. Esmery Martinez earned her first double-double in the NCAA Tournament with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Along with her scoring, Gondrezick added seven rebounds and five assists, while Deans matched that assist total and grabbed eight boards.

Grothaus led Lehigh with 14 points, while Frannie Hottinger and Megan Walker added double-digit scoring nights with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Clougherty added nine points as well.

West Virginia advances to the second round and awaits a Tuesday matchup with Georgia Tech, a 5-seed, and the former squad of transfer guard Jasmine Carson. Tip time for this contest is still to be determined.