Mountaineers look ahead to the Big Dance after falling to Baylor in Big 12 Tournament finals

West Virginia and Baylor compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 14, 2021. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)

West Virginia women’s basketball fell short of a Big 12 Tournament title after they were defeated by top-seeded Baylor in the finals, 76-50.

The Mountaineers’ exciting run through the tournament was stopped short when they met the No. 6 Lady Bears, who held WVU to 27 percent in the field while making half of their shots.

“Needless to say, we didn’t shoot the ball well, but you’re not going to shoot the ball well when you don’t reverse the ball and move the ball,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “We went one-on-three, one-on-four, took a lot of bad shots, which got them out on the break.”

West Virginia’s offensive struggles were highlighted by slow games from Kysre Gondrezick and KK Deans, who combined for 28 points on 7-of-31 shooting. They were the Mountaineers only double-digit scorers in the contest, while Esmery Martinez added seven points and 11 rebounds.

WVU even tried to get creative with their offensive attack, but Mike Carey still lamented his team’s shot selection.

“We ran about four different offenses, a bunch of quick-hitters — it don’t matter what you run if you’re not gonna move the ball and execute,” he said. “When we would drive, there would be three of them to the ball, which means there are people open, and we weren’t making the pass so we took a lot of tough shots.”

Baylor didn’t exactly run away with this one, though. Their lead stayed around ten or fewer points for most of the game, but they ended the contest on a 12-0 run to seal the win early.

The Lady Bears were dominant inside, scoring 54 points in the paint with a plus-13 margin on the rebounding glass. Much of those came from Queen Egbo and Moon Ursin, who both had double-digit rebounds in the contest.

Now the Mountaineers get the chance to recover from a tough couple of weeks to end the season. Their regular season ended with four straight road games before a trio of tough battles in the conference tournament, all while different players gave extended minutes and played out of position. WVU increasingly started to look beat up in Sunday’s conference final game, as Gondrezick took a cut on her wrist at one point and Esmery Martinez took a tumble at another.

“It looks like we’ll leave Wednesday, but we’ll just treat them Monday and Tuesday and we’ll try to have a practice Wednesday,” Carey said. “Of course we’ll know who we’re playing after Monday.”

As of Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Charlie Creme slates West Virginia to occupy a 4-seed in the River Walk region. That would put WVU in top-seeded Texas A&M’s bracket, with Maryland and UCLA holding the 2- and 3-seeds.

The full, official bracket will be unveiled on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.