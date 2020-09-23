Neal Brown named honorary head coach of AFCA Good Works Team

West Virginia’s head football coach is getting recognition from the American Football Coaches Association for his work in the Morgantown community.

Neal Brown was named the honorary head coach of the AFCA’s Good Works Team, which has recognized extra efforts by players and student support staff off the field since 1992. Brown is the first Mountaineer to make the list since Tito Gonzales was named to the team in 2008.

“With so many unexpected challenges this year, it’s inspiring to see this group of talented athletes use their voices and actions to make a difference in their communities,” said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. “Allstate believes that celebrating positive change creates vibrant and resilient communities and recognizing acts of kindness these players demonstrate is a vital part of our protection of college football and its traditions.”

Brown was noted for his frequent visits to WVU Medicine Children’s throughout the year, as well as his efforts around West Virginia on behalf of educators and on the importance of reading. He also worked with WVU Medicine and University officials to spread the word on the importance of social distancing and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community service and loyalty to West Virginia have both taken a front seat at West Virginia since Brown’s hiring, as well as education for off-the-field issues. Brown’s “Fifth Quarter” program aims to develop total Mountaineers of his student-athletes and to position them for success beyond graduation.

Here is the team in full:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Trevor Lawrence Clemson University Rakavius Chambers Duke University Trenton Gill NC State University Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State University Treyjohn Butler Stanford University Elijah Hicks University of California, Berkeley Luke Fortner University of Kentucky Adam Shibley University of Michigan Teton Saltes University of New Mexico Chanse Sylvie University of Oklahoma Sam Ehlinger University of Texas

Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III & NAIA)

Mike Delich Bethel University (Minn.) Alexander Findura Bloomsburg University Jacob Norris Chadron State College Tyler Bradfield Grand Valley State University DaShawn Simon Howard University Stephen Stokes North Carolina Central University Chris Backes Saint John’s University (Minn.) Jackson Ross University of Chicago Steven Spirakis University of Rochester Andrew Whitaker Washington University in St. Louis Jace Neugebauer William Penn University

Honorary Head Coach