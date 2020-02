West Virginia guard Oscar Tshiebwe (34) goes up for a shot ahead of Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

West Virginia guard Oscar Tshiebwe, center, goes up for a shot against Oklahoma forwards Kristian Doolittle (21) and Kur Kuath, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

West Virginia forward Derek Culver shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

West Virginia guard Jermaine Haley (10) shoots the ball over Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) looks for an opening against Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

NORMAN, OK (AP) – Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.