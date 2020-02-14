No. 14 West Virginia at No. 1 Baylor: The Bob Huggins Show, stream/radio info, projections and more

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – West Virginia men’s basketball squares off against the top-ranked Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Mountaineers are hoping to recover from their first home loss of the season by handing the Bears their first defeat this season at the Ferrell Center.

Where to watch

The contest will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and will be the penultimate game in the Mountaineers’ remaining schedule that will be on the platform. If you can’t get the game, be sure to check back here on WVIllustrated.com for live updates on our game log.

Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will also have the radio call as always. Fans can listen to that on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG.

Tip your weekend off with The Bob Huggins Show!

We’re taking a deep dive into the Mountaineers’ season on this week’s edition of The Bob Huggins Show. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla joined the program to give his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ season in an interview with Anjelica Trinone that you won’t want to miss.

Plus, we get our regular check-ins with Coach Huggins and Warren Baker with their unique inside looks at WVU hoops. For a full preview of the show, click here!

Matchup preview

West Virginia has hit a rough patch since beginning their league schedule, with a 6-5 record so far in the Big 12. The Mountaineers now head to Waco to face the top team in the nation just days after a hard-fought matchup with No. 3 Kansas.

The Bears are undefeated in Big 12 play so far and have overtaken West Virginia and Kansas as the best defensive team in the league.

What makes them really tough to defeat is their strong offense. Baylor may not have the most prolific attack in the league, but they sure are efficient. They lead the league in assist/turnover ratio, while grabbing 36.9 percent of their misses off the boards.

West Virginia has a slight advantage on the glass, but they will look to disrupt the flow of the Baylor offense. What will make the difference for WVU, though, will be their own offense — the Mountaineers have stalled on that end of the floor recently, putting up just 49 points against the Jayhawks. If they want to get a win, their shots will have to start falling.

Who’s favored?

Spreads have yet to be announced for this game, although the Matchup Predictor according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index puts Baylor as 74 percent favorites to take the win.

Baylor is 15-8 against the spread this season, while West Virginia is 13-11.

