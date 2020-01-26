No. 14 WVU beats Missouri 74-51 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) goes to make a shot as he is defended by Missouri forward Tray Jackson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and No. 14 West Virginia beat Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place all-time on the NCAA Division I coaching list.

Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri.

The Tigers were held to 28% shooting from the field.