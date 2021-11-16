All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021

No. 22 West Virginia women open season with 86-33 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Esmery Martinez had 19 points and seven rebounds, Kirsten Deans added 18 points and seven steals, and No. 22 West Virginia beat St. Francis (Pa.) 86-33 on Tuesday night.

West Virginia scored the first 14 points of the game to start a 20-1 run through the opening seven minutes. Martinez had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter, and West Virginia led 27-8.

West Virginia held St. Francis to just two made field goals in the third quarter, and closed on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 47 points.

Yemiyah Morris scored 12 points, and Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Kari Niblack added 10 apiece for West Virginia (1-0).

West Virginia scored 38 points off of 35 St. Francis turnovers.

Jenna Mastellone scored 11 points for St. Francis (0-3). Mastellone made five of the Red Flash’s 13 field goals.

