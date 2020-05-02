Noah Adams named NWCA Scholar All-American

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – Noah Adams’s monster season wasn’t reserved to just the wrestling mat.

After earning All-American honors on top of his conference honors, Adams was named a 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association All-American. The Coal City native was one of 178 student-athletes to earn the award across the country.

“Noah is everything you want in a student-athlete and a great example of what we want in a Mountaineer,” head coach Tim Flynn said. “He is a great wrestler, a great student and an even better person.”

This academic honor just adds to Adams’s pile of trophies from his historic undefeated redshirt sophomore season. He was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Year before earning a spot on the first team of the NWCA’s All-American squads.

