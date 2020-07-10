MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – John Means, The first-ever MLB All-Star from West Virginia will be on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles to start off the 2020 season.
Means will take the rubber for Baltimore on the road when they face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. That game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast locally.
Means became a regular starter for Baltimore in 2019 after beginning the season in the bullpen. He made his first MLB start in his fourth appearance, which was a loss to the Oakland Athletics. By the All-Star break, he put together a 7-4 record and a 2.50 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 13 starts.
The Olathe, Kansas native would go on to finish 2019 with a 12-11 record and a 3.60 ERA with 121 strikeouts.
Means is one of six former Mountaineer players to make MLB rosters for the 2020 season, along with David Carpenter of the Cincinnati Reds, Michael Grove of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jedd Gyorko of the Milwaukee Brewers, Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays and Ryan McBroom of the Kansas City Royals.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Neighbors react after grandparents charged in death 5-year-old girl
- 157 new cases of virus in 24 hours; Monongalia County sees spike
- Orioles name John Means starter for Opening Day
- WVDNR announces 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit area applications
- ‘Life jackets worn, nobody mourns’: Officials urge open water safety
- Meet the new WV State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR
- Coalition requests removal of Stonewall Jackson statue from WV Capitol grounds
- Poll shows second stimulus check needed to help Americans pay bills
- DoorDash driver somehow survives being swept beneath city by floodwaters
- Scioto County sees jump in COVID cases