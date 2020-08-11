PHOTOS: Preseason practices underway at WVU

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Biden selects running mate, expected to be revealed as early as today, reports say
Top Stories
What’s keeping Washington from a virus deal, explained
Biden on cusp of historic running mate announcement
Big 10 cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers climbs to 135
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
13 News Now webcast, Monday, Aug. 10: Live at 9 p.m. EST
Video
Top Stories
Unsettled weather pattern could bring welcomed rain
Top Stories
Flash flood warning for parts of southeast Kentucky Thursday night
Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: How to see the signs
Video
Summer rain so far below normal with only scattered storms ahead
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Big 10 cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Top Stories
Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns
Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race
Think Jevon Carter deserves another award for his hustle? The Suns want to know.
Thomas assured $2 million bonus as tour heads to postseason
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Preseason practices underway at WVU
WVU Sports
by: Nick Farrell
Posted:
Aug 11, 2020 / 11:54 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Back to school: Lawmakers debate safest options for students, teachers as schools prepare to reopen
Video
Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
Trump’s unemployment benefit orders ‘are complete mess’
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Two local men arrested in child trafficking cases
Video
Father and husband in the fight of his life
Video
Gov. DeWine unveils education model for reopening schools
Big 10 cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Hurricane doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News