Six Mountaineer golfers earn Academic All-Big 12

Their time on the course may have been cut short, but their time with the books wasn’t.

After an historic season for the young program, six members of the WVU golf team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 teams.

Senior Philipp Matlari and sophomore Kurits Grant were named to the first team, both of whom earned 4.0 grade point averages. They were two of just five golfers from across the Big 12 with a 4.0 GPA.

Senior Etienne Papineau and juniors Logan Perkins and Mark Goetz also made the first team, with junior Matthew Shepstene rounds out the Mountaineers’ honorees on the second team.

“I am very proud of the effort that the guys put forth in the classroom this year,” Coach Sean Covich said. “One of our priorities as a program is to achieve success in the classroom, and these guys certainly accomplished that goal. A lot of credit goes to our academic advisor, Stephanie White. She makes sure our guys are doing what they need to do on a daily basis to be successful in their academic studies.”

Papineau and Goetz make their third appearances on the list, while Matlari and Shepstene are making their second. Perkins and Grant both make their first appearances.

In total, there were 45 honorees in the Big 12, 35 of whom were on the first team and 10 on the second team. West Virginia’s six honorees topped the list along with Baylor and Iowa State.