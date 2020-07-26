St. Georges, Red Stars come up empty in NWSL Challenge Cup final

Former Mountaineer women’s soccer player Bianca St. Georges has fallen just short in her quest to win the NWSL Challenge Cup title with the Chicago Red Stars.

St. Georges started for the Red Stars in Sunday’s cup final, but they fell to the Houston Dash, 2-0.

Houston took advantage of an early penalty kick to pull ahead 1-0 in the first five minutes. But St. Georges generated a chance just moments later that nearly resulted in an equalizer for Chicago:

Houston scored a second goal late in the second half to seal its 2-0 victory in the Challenge Cup final.

The NWSL was the first professional team sport league to return to action in the United States.