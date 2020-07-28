Steelers sign former Mountaineer Smallwood

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed former Mountaineer running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contract.

Smallwood played in 15 games for Washington in 2019, recording 22 carries for 81 yards and adding nine receptions for 64 yards.

Smallwood was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In three seasons, he had 211 carries for 850 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team.

During his three-year career at WVU, Smallwood rushed for more than 2,400 yards and logged 12 TDs. He was also a pass catching threat out of the backfield, recording 68 career receptions.