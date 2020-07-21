Stills brothers named to Nagurski, Outland trophy watch lists

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – West Virginia’s own Darius and Dante Stills have been by each others’ side for nearly every step of their careers — and now, they are sharing space on a pair of preseason watch lists.

The Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday that the Fairmont natives were both named to the watch lists for the Outland and Bronko Nagurski trophies. The Outland Trophy is awarded to the top interior lineman in the nation, while the Nagurski Trophy is given to the best defensive player in the nation.

The two nods ensures that West Virginia is the only program to have multiple names on the Outland Trophy watch list, while the Mountaineers are among just 18 teams to have teammates on the Nagurski Trophy watch list.

The Stills brothers combined for 14 sacks in 2019 — seven each, tying for second-most in the Big 12 — while Darius would add an additional 47 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss en route to an All-Big 12 First Team honor. Dante finished 2019 with 11.5 tackles for a loss, trailing only his brother.

