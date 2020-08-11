Think Jevon Carter deserves another award for his hustle? The Suns want to know.

Fan voting has begun for the 2020 Dan Majerle Hustle Award, and former Mountaineer Jevon Carter wants you to vote.

The Majerle Hustle Award is given at the end of each season to the Phoenix Suns player who, according to the team’s website, “most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player.” Carter is one of 15 Suns players eligible for the award.

Go cash ya vote👀 https://t.co/hGreCitFpk — Jevon Carter (Bulldog) (@nextlevel_03) August 11, 2020

This award is broken down into five voting categories: Suns fans, players and coaches, team employees and Majerle himself. According to the Suns’ website, each voting group carries equal weight. A $9,000 donation will be made to the charity of the winning player’s choice.

Voting for the Majerle Hustle Award ends Aug. 12. Click here to vote.

Does JC have a case for the award? Phoenix hasn’t lost a game since the NBA resumed action about two weeks ago, and Carter has played a role in that winning streak.

In Monday’s 128-101 victory over Oklahoma City, Carter scored eight points and recorded five assists while logging a 37 minutes — a team high for the game and season high for JC.

Carter was also sharp in Saturday’s 119-112 victory over the Heat. In that game, the former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year netted a season-high 20 points in 26 minutes, and came up with a key defensive stop that led to fast break points in the fourth quarter.

During Phoenix’s six-game winning streak, Carter is averaging 7.3 points per game.

The Suns play again today at 4:30 p.m. ET against the 76ers.