Three Mountaineers named to Canadian U-20 squad

MORGANTOWN, WV (West Virginia Illustrated) – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the Canadian Women’s Soccer U-20 National Team for the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

Freshman midfielder Maya Ladhani, freshman forward Leonie Portelance and sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey will represent Canada as part of a 20-member squad that will compete in the tournament from Feb. 22 – March 8 in the Dominican Republic.

Canada will begin play with group matches against El Salvador, Guatemala and Jamaica. The competition will then move to a bracket format beginning with the Round of 16.

Ladhani and Portelance arrived in Morgantown in January as part of the 2020 signing class. Massey appeared in four matches in net for the Mountaineers last season, earning a 1-1 record and finishing with 0.62 goals against average.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories