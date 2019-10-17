VIDEO: Bob Huggins gives preseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia's defense has turned to a group of freshmen to shore up a depleted unit during the most difficult part of the schedule.

West Virginia used safety Tykee Smith and cornerbacks Nicktroy Fortune and Tae Mayo in a 38-14 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. The youngsters will be counted on again when the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) try to break a two-game losing streak Saturday at No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0).