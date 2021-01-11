WATCH: Huggins previews WVU’s matchup with No. 2 Baylor

In the unforgiving grind of the Big 12 Conference schedule, every victory should be savored and every loss stings -- especially the ones where you seemed to have a strong grip on a positive outcome.

West Virginia had a chance to notch a momentum-building win in a top-15 matchup against Texas on Saturday. It was the appetizer before heading into another tough test against No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday.