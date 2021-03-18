WATCH: Six Mountaineers showcase skills during WVU Pro Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After two sessions of wrestling, four West Virginia University grapplers are alive in the consolation bracket of the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships held at the Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday.

Redshirt juniors Killian Cardinale (125) and Noah Adams (197), redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan (133) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) each picked up a first-round win in their respective brackets to advance to the championship second round. However, the Mountaineer quartet later dropped their round of 16 matches to move into Friday morning’s consolation brackets.