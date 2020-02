MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia backup quarterback Trey Lowe says he plans to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer this fall.

Lowe announced his intentions Thursday on Twitter.

Lowe saw limited action in six games last fall. He says he will graduate from West Virginia this summer.

Lowe joins another West Virginia backup quarterback in transferring. Jack Allison has joined Division II West Liberty as a graduate transfer.

They played behind Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege in 2019.