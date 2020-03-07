West Virginia with 12-point upset against No. 4 ranked Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WOWK) – West Virginia with a huge 12-point upset against the No. 4 ranked Baylor Bears, 76-64 is the final.

A strong way to end the regular season for the Mountaineers.

These two teams faced each other in Waco three weeks ago to the day. Baylor dominated West Virginia in that game, and ended up winning 70-59.

Today’s game was very different.

The Mountaineer defense played huge totaling 26 rebounds, 11 steals and 6 blocks.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. had a big game, racking up 18 points and four rebounds.

WVU moves to 21-10, 9-9 in conference play.

The Mountaineer squad now heads to the Big 12 tournament, which starts Wednesday, March 11.