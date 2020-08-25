Will Clarke signs with Detroit Lions

MORGANTOWN, WV (WV Illustrated) – Former West Virginia defensive end Will Clarke has joined the Detroit Lions as a free agent, making his return to the NFL after a stint in the XFL.

Clarke’s most recent professional experience came with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, as a teammate of former WVU safety and current NFL rookie Kenny Robinson. He played in three of the Battlehawks’ five games, racking up eight total tackles and a sack.

This will be Clarke’s fourth team in his six-year NFL career, which began when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 88th overall pick in 2014. He appeared in 35 games in Cincinnati, but was cut before the 2017 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was released in 2018.

The Pittsburgh native played 41 games for West Virginia in his four-year career, amassing 104 tackles and 10 sacks. In his 2013 senior season, Clarke was awarded the team’s Ed Pastilong MVP Award. He was also nominated as one of the top defensive linemen in WVU history as part of West Virginia Illustrated’s All-Mountaineer Team in July.

