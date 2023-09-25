Mountaineers end losing streak to Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers completed a three-game homestand by defeating a team they hadn't beaten since 2018. They improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 action. We react to West Virginia's 20-13 victory over Texas Tech and listen to postgame remarks from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In his weekly media availability Monday, WVU head coach Neal Brown named his team’s players of the game from the 20-13 win over Texas Tech.

These are the awards:

Offensive lineman: C Zach Frazier

Defensive Player — DB Marcis Floyd

Special Teams — WR/PR Preston Fox

Offensive — LT Wyatt Milum

Blue Collar — DL Eddie Vesterinen, TE Treylan Davis

Scout Team — WR Tyler Evans (offensive), LB Tyler Cain (defensive), DB Deuce Shabazz II (special teams)