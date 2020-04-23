WVU Athletics announces nominees for Blue and Golden Globe Awards

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – The athletic calendar may have been shortened for the West Virginia Mountaineers, but there were still plenty of moments, performances and student-athletes that left an impression.

WVU Athletics has announced the nominees for the Blue and Golden Globe Awards, which recognizes the best of Mountaineer sports over the last year. From new coaches and players to historic victories, there are plenty of worthy nominees to choose from for this season.

Take a look at everyone (and everything) that is up for an award:

Coach of the Year

We're back for more Blue and Golden Globe Awards! Check out who is up for Coach of the Year honors! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/0YYdiy1bMl — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 22, 2020

Neal Brown (Football)

Mike Carey (Women’s basketball)

Michael Grapner (Diving)

Jon Hammond (Rifle)

Bob Huggins (Men’s basketball)

Randy Mazey (Baseball)

Vic Riggs (Swimming)

Female Athlete of the Year

Basketball, gymnastics, soccer, track & field and volleyball dominated the Female Athlete of the Year category! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/6H9EIw3yNL — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 22, 2020

Jordan Brewster (Soccer)

Tynice Martin (Basketball)

Katelyn Evans (Volleyball)

Madelin Gardener (Track and Field)

Kirah Koshinski (Gymnastics)

Male Athlete of the Year

Congratulations to these five Mountaineers who are up for Male Athlete of the Year! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/RaO32yLIXX — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 22, 2020

Noah Adams (Wrestling)

Alek Manoah (Baseball)

Colton McKivitz (Football)

Logan Perkins (Golf)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Basketball)

Male Mountaineer Spirit of the Year

Our male nominees also represent their program, University and state in fine fashion! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/t4enYUgSVn — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 21, 2020

Kurtis Grant (Golf)

Spencer Macke (Basketball)

Jacob Cardinal Tremblay (Swimming)

Jackson Wolf (Baseball)

Female Mountaineer Spirit of the Year

These nominees truly exemplify what it means to be a Mountaineer! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/1eA3qFqfTy — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 21, 2020

Jade Gentile (Soccer)

Phat McElroy (Basketball)

Julia Merwin (Gymnastics)

Alex Pampalone (Swimming)

Grace Smith (Soccer)

Lacey Zerwas (Volleyball)

Competition of the Year

We're back for more Blue and Golden Globe Awards! It's another tough category, as we recognize some remarkable competitions! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/Vwv7AKDpGK — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 21, 2020

Baseball’s 2-0 semifinal win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament (May 25, 2019)

Men’s basketball’s season-ending 76-64 upset at home over No. 4 Baylor (March 7, 2020)

Women’s basketball’s 71-65 road upset over No. 10 Mississippi State (Dec. 8, 2019)

Football’s 24-20 comeback victory over No. 24 Kansas State in Manhattan (Nov. 16, 2019)

No. 25 golf’s second consecutive win at Pete Dye Golf Club in the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational (Oct. 18, 2019)

Gymnastics sweeps regular season finale over No. 22 Ohio State, No. 24 Penn State and NC State (March 17, 2019)

Men’s soccer wins MAC Championship over Bowling Green (Nov. 17, 2019)

Women’s soccer moves on to Round of 16 after defeating Central Connecticut State (Nov. 22, 2019)

Male Individual Performance of the Year

These six Mountaineers made a huge impact on their teams this year! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/BE2iquJtcB — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 20, 2020

Josh DiMatteo’s brace over Western Michigan in the MAC Tournament (Soccer)

David Dixon’s seven victories in the WVU Invitational (Swimming)

Logan Perkins shoots program-record 62 at the Florida Gators Invitational (Golf)

Nick Snyder’s near no-hitter against Marshall, striking out 16 batters (Baseball)

Darius Stills records 10 tackles and 3 sacks against No. 12 Baylor (Football)

Oscar Tshiebwe records 20 points and 17 boards at Pitt (Basketball)

Female Individual Performance of the Year

These four really took their game to another level this past season. Check out our Female Individual Performance of the Year nominees! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/WTi9wMJUi4 — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 20, 2020

KK Deans’s 17 points lifts WVU over No. 10 Mississippi State (Basketball)

Rylee Foster records 7 saves as WVU tops Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament (Soccer)

Hayley Jackson makes the podium three times at Big 12 Championship (Indoor Track and Field)

Kirah Koshinski earns 9.975 showing as WVU tallies fifth-best floor score in history (Gymnastics)

Male Rookie Athlete of the Year

Hunter Armstrong (Swimming)

Rodrigo Robles Grajera (Soccer)

Tykee Smith (Football)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Basketball)

Tevin Tucker (Baseball)

Female Rookie Athlete of the Year

These five really made their mark early in their Mountaineer careers! #WVUGlobes20 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/OTynoCxEY7 — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 20, 2020

Kat Lyman (Tennis)

Esmery Martinez (Basketball)

Ceili McCabe (Cross country)

Abbi Pierson (Gymnastics)

Gabby Robinson (Soccer)

