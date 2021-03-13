WVU diving adds two more NCAA qualifiers on day two of zones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving team added a pair of NCAA qualifiers on the second day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday.

After placing inside the top four in the men’s platform competition, redshirt junior Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and junior PJ Lenz advanced to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Tremblay advances to the national championships for the second time in his career, while Lenz will make his first career appearance. Lenz earned a first-place finish in the finals with a combined score of 689.35, while Tremblay finished in third place with a final score of 568.50.

The women’s team completed action on 3-meter springboard on Friday, as sophomores Holly Darling and Marian Tiemeier represented West Virginia in the finals.

“Today was another very successful day for our divers, and I couldn’t be happier for Jacob and PJ and what they were able to accomplish,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “They have shown such incredible poise and professionalism in their dives, executing everything with accuracy. This is very surreal, I couldn’t have asked for a better, more encouraging way to start my career coaching for a Power 5-level team.”

In the men’s platform prelims, Lenz scored 360.45 points and entered finals in first place. He held steady in the top position in the final round, adding 328.90 to his total score. Tremblay notched a 284.10 total in prelims, before adding a nearly identical total of 284.40 in finals.

For the women, a trio of Mountaineers competed in the 3-meter prelims, before Darling and Tiemeier advanced to the finals. Darling scored 245.15 in prelims, then added 284.55 points in finals to finish 15th overall with a total score of 529.70. Tiemeier notched a total of 250.85 in prelims before adding 216.30 to her total to finish with a 467.15 final score, good for 18th place.

Junior Camille Burt also competed in 3-meter prelims, totaling a score of 230.05 and just missing finals in 20th place.

A total of six men and 26 women competed on the opening day of competition, with the top 18 women’s divers and top six men’s divers from the preliminary rounds reaching finals in each event.

WVU’s total number of NCAA qualifiers on WVU men’s swimming and diving team now moves to four, after redshirt junior diver Jake Lowe qualified for the national meet on Thursday, and senior swimmer David Dixon earned a bid earlier this week.

Competition for the divers concludes on Saturday, March 13, with action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. The women are tabbed to complete the week on platform, while the men will compete on 1-meter. Live results from the meet are available at DiveMeets.com.

