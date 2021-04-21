WVU football announces addition at defensive back

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — He’s been one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12 this season, and he continues to produce in important moments.

During a nonconference series against Central Michigan in March, WVU freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska introduced himself to Mountaineer fans by slugging a walk-off homer to clinch an 8-7 victory in 10 innings in the second game of a doubleheader.