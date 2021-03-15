WVU football announces linebacker addition

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Lance Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 221-pound, redshirt freshman linebacker from West Bloomfield, Michigan, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. Dixon will have four years of eligibility remaining to play during a four-year period.
Lance Dixon, r-Fr., LB, 6-2, 221, West Bloomfield, Mich./West Bloomfield/Penn State
2020 (r-Fr.) – Penn State
- Made nine appearances, including one start
- Finished with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble for the season
- Finished with one solo tackle against Rutgers
- Had a tackle for loss at Michigan, his third consecutive game with a TFL
- Registered a tackle for loss in the second quarter against Iowa
- Assisted on two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Nebraska
- Recorded a career-best five tackles, including four unassisted tackles, and forced a fumble against Ohio State
2019 (Fr.) – Penn State
- Played in three games
- Assisted on two tackles against Idaho
High School
- Three-time letterman for coach Ron Bellamy at West Bloomfield High
- Selected to the All-American Bowl, becoming the first player in school history to earn the honor
- Participated in Nike’s The Opening
- All-USA Michigan Defensive Player of the Year as selected by USA Today as a senior
- All-USA Michigan Football Team first team by USA Today in 2018
- Associated Press All-State first team as a senior and honorable mention as a junior
- Detroit Free Press All-State Division 1 first-team accolades as a junior
- Detroit News All-North Football first team as a senior
- 2017 and 2018 MLive Detroit Football Dream Team
- Team captain and team MVP as a senior
- Helped the Gators to the Region 3 District 1 Championship as a senior
- Registered 95 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, five passes defended and one forced fumble as a senior
- Offensively, scored nine touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the district championship game, in 2018
- Registered 122 tackles and five sacks as a junior
- Rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports, a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals
- Rated as the No. 13 overall, No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 2 prospect in Michigan by 247Sports
- Ranked as the No. 26 safety, No. 27 player in the region and No. 8 prospect in Michigan by ESPN
- Ranked No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 11 prospect in Michigan by Rivals
- Lettered in track & field twice
- Team MVP in track & field
Personal
- Son of Labaron and Rosalyn Dixon
- One of two children
- Father played football at Eastern Michigan and Central State
- Majoring in communications