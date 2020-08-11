WVU lands Arizona grad transfer Fields

WVU Sports

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

One of the top graduate transfers in the nation is bound for Morgantown. 

Tony Fields II, a senior linebacker from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his commitment to WVU Monday night on Twitter:

Fields departs from Arizona, where he was a three-year starter and started in all 37 games across the last three seasons. He also earned freshman All-America honors from ESPN.com and 247 Sports in 2017. 

Last season, Fields recorded 94 total tackles, second highest among Wildcat defenders. During his freshman All-America season, he led Arizona with a career-high 104 total stops. 

Fields is the second Arizona transfer to wind up in Morgantown this offseason: safety Scottie Young also committed to WVU in May. 

Fields has one year of eligibility remaining.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

WVU Basketball

WVU Coaches Show

Neal Brown Show

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS