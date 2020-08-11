WVU lands Arizona grad transfer Fields

One of the top graduate transfers in the nation is bound for Morgantown.
Tony Fields II, a senior linebacker from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his commitment to WVU Monday night on Twitter:
Fields departs from Arizona, where he was a three-year starter and started in all 37 games across the last three seasons. He also earned freshman All-America honors from ESPN.com and 247 Sports in 2017.
Last season, Fields recorded 94 total tackles, second highest among Wildcat defenders. During his freshman All-America season, he led Arizona with a career-high 104 total stops.
Fields is the second Arizona transfer to wind up in Morgantown this offseason: safety Scottie Young also committed to WVU in May.
Fields has one year of eligibility remaining.