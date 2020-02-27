WVU leads Big 12 with six Academic All-Big 12 honorees

MORGANTOWN, WV (West Virginia Illustrated) – Six members of the West Virginia men’s basketball team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced Thursday.
Five Mountaineers — Chase Harler, Logan Routt, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jordan McCabe and Derek Culver — were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team after maintaining a 3.20 GPA or higher. Brandon Knapper was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team after he kept his GPA between 3.0 and 3.19.
WVU’s six honorees led all Big 12 schools.
Bob Huggins’s squad returns to the court on Saturday at 4 p.m. when they host Oklahoma. That contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.
