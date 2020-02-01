WVU looks for redemption as they face Kansas State for the second time

West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots under pressure from Kansas State’s Makol Mawien during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas State is sitting at 9-11, 2-5 in conference play, and will face No. 12 West Virginia Saturday. The Mountaineers lost to this same Wildcat squad two weeks ago.

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra (2) shoots over West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas State’s Antonio Gordon dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

West Virginia’s Brandon Knapper (2) shoots under pressure from Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber talks to his players while West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe (5) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) reacts after Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra dunked the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas State has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season; and that one win was against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is coming off of a loss to unranked Texas Tech, 89-81.

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games. Diarra has connected on 29.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

West Virginia has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 59.3.

The West Virginia defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 22nd among Division I teams.

The Kansas State offense has averaged 65.6 points through 20 games (ranked 278th, nationally).