WVU men’s basketball takes down Texas Tech at home

It's out of the frying pan and into the fire for No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday, when the Red Raiders -- fresh off a home loss to No. 4 Baylor on Tuesday -- travel to play No. 17 West Virginia in another tough Big 12 Conference dust-up in Morgantown, W. Va.

The Red Raiders' loss to the Bears snapped Texas Tech's five-game winning streak as well as the Red Raiders' 15-game home winning streak.