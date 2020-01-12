WVU men’s basketball takes down Texas Tech at home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 17 Mountaineers defeated No. 22 Texas Tech at the Coliseum 66-54.

WVU is now 13-2 on the season.

They now look to face TCU at home, Tuesday night. TCU is 12-3 on their season, after defeating Oklahoma State Saturday.

