WVU men’s basketball’s season opener vs. Youngstown State postponed

15th-ranked West Virginia’s home opener against Youngstown State has been postponed.

The Penguins have paused all team activities for two weeks as the result of a development related to COVID-19. Coincidentally, the contest in Morgantown was scheduled for Dec. 2 — which is 13 days away.

WVU says both programs are hopeful that they can reschedule the game for a mutually agreeable date in December.

This is not the first schedule change the Mountaineers have had to face this season. WVU’s season opener in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was originally slated to be against Texas A&M, but will now face Northern Iowa after the Aggies pulled out of the event. The new season opener will be played against UNI at the same time and date — Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. on ESPN.