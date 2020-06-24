WVU names winners of Iron Mountaineer, Nickolich awards

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – WVU football normally announces its Iron Mountaineer and Nickolich Award winners during the annual Gold-Blue Game, but during this unusual college football offseason, head coach Neal Brown announced the winners of those awards during his video conference Wednesday.

Each year, the football program recognizes its standouts in the weight room with the Iron Mountaineer designation, while the Nickolich Award is given to the team’s most outstanding walk-on.

The winners of these awards are listed below:

Iron Mountaineer:

Dante Bonamico (r-Sr. safety of Bridgeport)

James Gmiter (r-So. offensive lineman of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania)

Noah Guzman (Jr. safety of Whittier, California)

Bryce Wheaton (r-So. wide receiver of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina)

Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award:

Osman Kamara (r-Sr. safety of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

