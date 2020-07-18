WVU picked to finish 8th in the Big 12

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – For the second year in a row, West Virginia football was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 Conference.

Oklahoma topped the conference’s preseason poll for the fifth consecutive year and earned 80 of the 90 first-place votes. Oklahoma State checked in at No. 2 with six first-place nods and Texas in third with four first-place selections.

Iowa State, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State are in the middle of the pack, ranked fourth through seventh respectively. Texas Tech (9) and Kansas (10) join WVU in the bottom half of the league projections.

The top two finishers in the conference standings will face off in the Big 12 Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The conference also announced its preseason honors on Thursday. WVU senior Darius Stills was named the preseason defensive player of the year.

Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll (first-place votes)

Oklahoma (80) 888 Oklahoma State (6) 742 Texas (4) 727 Iowa State 607 Baylor 489 TCU 477 Kansas State 366 West Virginia 287 Texas Tech 267 Kansas 100

