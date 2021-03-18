WVU tennis ranks No. 4 in ITA’s Atlantic Region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) checked in at No. 4 in the Atlantic Region, in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) weekly regional rankings, announced Thursday.

The Mountaineers rank behind No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Old Dominion and No. 3 Liberty, while ranking ahead of No. 5 Penn State, No. 6 Virginia Tech and No. 7 James Madison. VCU and Marshall rank No. 8 and 9, respectively, this week, as Delaware and Navy tied for 10th to round out the list.

WVU is 1-0 against the ITA’s Atlantic Region this year, after grabbing a 4-3 win over VCU on March 5, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. West Virginia is scheduled to play in-state foe Marshall twice this season in a home-and-away series. The Mountaineers will travel to Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, April 3, for the first matchup before returning to Morgantown to take on the Thundering Herd once more on Friday, April 16.