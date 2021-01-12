WVU women’s hoops moves Oklahoma State game to Saturday

Add another contest to the WVU hoops schedule shuffle.

West Virginia women’s basketball has announced that it will face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. The contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, the following Saturday. It will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This announcement follows a slew of postponements so far this season. Most recently, the Mountaineers’ contest with Oklahoma was moved up for Jan. 3 after a separate shuffle involving a COVID-19-related issue at Kansas. Interestingly enough, the clash with the Sooners was originally slated for Jan. 16.