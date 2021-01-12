Gold and Blue Nation

WVU women’s hoops moves Oklahoma State game to Saturday

by: Sam Coniglio

Add another contest to the WVU hoops schedule shuffle.

West Virginia women’s basketball has announced that it will face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. The contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, the following Saturday. It will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This announcement follows a slew of postponements so far this season. Most recently, the Mountaineers’ contest with Oklahoma was moved up for Jan. 3 after a separate shuffle involving a COVID-19-related issue at Kansas. Interestingly enough, the clash with the Sooners was originally slated for Jan. 16.

