WVU women’s soccer ends fall season ranked No. 4

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s soccer remains in the top five of the United Soccer Coaches poll as the fall comes to a close.

The Mountaineers, who finished second in the Big 12, rank No. 4 in the latest edition of the poll. TCU, the team that won the league’s regular season title, is No. 3.

Oklahoma State and Kansas also represent the Big 12 in this ranking. The Cowgirls appear at No. 12, while the Jayhawks rank No. 15.

Florida State owns the No. 1 spot in this poll, with North Carolina trailing a position behind. Duke is the fifth-ranked team, followed by No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Vanderbilt, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 10 Virginia.