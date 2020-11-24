Gold and Blue Nation

WVU women’s soccer ends fall season ranked No. 4

WVU Sports

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s soccer remains in the top five of the United Soccer Coaches poll as the fall comes to a close. 

The Mountaineers, who finished second in the Big 12, rank No. 4 in the latest edition of the poll. TCU, the team that won the league’s regular season title, is No. 3. 

Oklahoma State and Kansas also represent the Big 12 in this ranking. The Cowgirls appear at No. 12, while the Jayhawks rank No. 15. 

Florida State owns the No. 1 spot in this poll, with North Carolina trailing a position behind. Duke is the fifth-ranked team, followed by No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Vanderbilt, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 10 Virginia. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter