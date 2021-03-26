WVU women’s soccer to battle Duke in top-10 matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 7-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns home to take on No. 5 Duke on Saturday, March 27, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Saturday’s fixture is sold out. A limited amount of WVU student tickets will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 2 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Fans can follow all the action with help from the match’s live stats, found at WVUsports.com. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (U92) in Morgantown.

“We have so much respect for Duke and what they do year in and year out,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “For us to have this opportunity to match up with them and to see a program that we respect so much is going to be exciting.”

Saturday marks the sixth meeting all-time between the Mountaineers (8-2, 7-2 Big 12) and Blue Devils (9-4-2, 4-2-2 ACC). The overall series is tied, 2-2-1, with Duke holding a 2-1 edge in Morgantown. WVU last topped Duke on Nov. 26, 2016, earning a 1-0, NCAA Tournament win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium and clinching its first-ever appearance into the College Cup. In the two squads’ last meeting, Duke took down West Virginia, 4-0, on Sept. 8, 2017, in Morgantown.

WVU is coming off a 3-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on March 7, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Junior forward Alina Stahl scored a pair of goals in the team’s spring opener, while sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand tallied the game-winning goal in the victory. The Mountaineers recorded 22 shots and 15 shots on goal in the win, both season highs, as five different players recorded multiple shot attempts. In all, WVU outshot the Hawks, 22-3.

In goal, sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey made one save, earning her fifth win of the campaign.

West Virginia enters Saturday’s contest ranked No. 7 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday. The nonconference matchup marks WVU’s fourth against a ranked opponent this season. Of note, the Mountaineers have defeated a top-10 opponent in 14 of the last 15 seasons, including eight at home since 2010.

Senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel continues to lead the Mountaineers in goals (6) and points (14) this season. The Barcelona, Spain, native also has taken a team-high 23 shots. Redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla and junior midfielder Isabella Sibley are tied for the team lead in assists, with three.

Duke is led by 20th-year coach Robbie Church, who holds a mark of 253-130-57 during his time in Durham. The Blue Devils, who were placed at No 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll, have won four of their last five matches dating back to last fall. The squad is coming off a 6-0 win over Coastal Carolina on March 17, at home.

The Blue Devils finished 4-2-2 in ACC play, reaching the league’s tournament semifinals.

Freshman forward Olivia Migli leads DU in goals, with six, and is one of three players with 12 overall points this season, joining senior forward/midfielder Tess Boade and junior forward Marykate McGuire. In goal, sophomore goalkeeper Ruthie Jones has made 38 saves this year.

