WVU’s Chase Harler proposes before big game

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (CBS) – Saturday was the last game of the regular season for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

A special game, where the blue and gold took down No. 4 ranked Baylor; the final 76-64.

It was also senior night. Three seniors were honored, including guard Chase Harler.

And Harler planned a pretty big surprise for the fans piled in the Coliseum.

He got down on one knee before tip off. That’s right, he proposed to his high school sweetheart.

So many tears, so many smiles. A great day to be a Mountaineer.