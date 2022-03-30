HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We had an in-state rivalry game in Huntington between WVU and Marshall; Marshall was sitting at .500 entering this game, WVU at 13-8.

The Mountaineers also entered this game with 79 stolen bases, ranking third in the nation, and first in the Big 12; they stole two more today.

The runs came early, the Mountaineers totaled five in the second inning, then scored one in the fourth and one in the fifth to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore Mikey Kluska had a lot to do with that run; he smacked in a two-run homer, finishing with three RBIs.

Marshall was able to get on the board in the seventh inning, and snagged two more runs in the eighth.

But WVU held onto the lead, winning it 7-3. This is the now the Mountaineers fourth win in a row.

The two will face each other again, up in Morgantown, on April 6th.