WVU track and field returns home for Mountaineer Twilight

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team is back in action at home Saturday, May 1, for the Mountaineer Twilight, at the Track and Field Complex, at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, while running events start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Live results for the meet are available at http://ncwvtf.com.



WVU will be joined by Hagerstown, Syracuse, Cedarville, Cleveland State, Ohio University, RMU, Kent State, Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh, Seton Hill, Akron, Tiffin, Kentucky Christian, Ohio Christian and Eastern Kentucky.

The Mountaineers last saw action at three locations, with two first-place finishes at the RMU Invitational, at the RMU Island Sports Complex, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The team also competed at the EKU Twilight, in Richmond Kentucky, and at the Virginia Challenge, in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Lannigan Field, on Saturday, April 17.



Overall, WVU competed in 11 events. Freshman Macey Crawfordtook first in the RMU Invitational’s 400-meter hurdles competition. Crawford finished in a winning time of 1:06.88. She was followed by freshman Lydia Moell who won the RMU Invitational’s pole vault competition with a height of 3.65 meters.



Starting with action at the RMU Invitational, 10 Mountaineer’s saw action in six events. Sophomore Erica Hegele opened competition placing sixth in the long jump competition with a distance of 4.94 meters.



Following Moell’s win in pole vault, redshirt freshman Sarah Stair tied for second with a height of 3.5 meters, and sophomore Katelyn Caccamoplaced fourth with a height of 3.35 meters.



The day continued with Hegele’s sixth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.55. Freshmen duo, Emily Oiler and Lilly McMullen followed behind placing third (59.41) and fourth (1:00.11) in the 400-meter run, respectively.



WVU wrapped up the RMU Invitational with the 200-meter run, where McMullen and Oiler placed sixth (26.55) and 10th (27.61), respectively.



Moving along to the Virginia Challenge, four Mountaineer’s saw action in four events. Junior Myesha Nott placed seventh in the triple jump competition with a distance of 13.33 meters. She was followed by freshman Abigale Mullings, who placed fifth (1.65m) in the high jump competition.



Additionally, junior Tessa Constantine placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.29, while junior Sada Wright placed seventh in the discus throw with a personal best distance of 48.46 meters. Wright’s distance was second best in WVU program history.



To wrap up the day, WVU saw action in one event and had two Mountaineers participate in the EKU Twilight. To start off the evening, two Mountaineer’s competed in the 1,500-run. Redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed fourth with a season best time of 4:21.92, while redshirt senior Candace Archer eighth with a season best time of 4:24.45.



On Friday, April 16, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe made her steeplechase debut. Her performance broke the WVU outdoor program record with a first-place collegian showing (9:57.93) and a second-place finish overall. She surpassed former All-American Amy Cashin’s school record (9:58.75,) from the 2018 NCAA Finals, in Eugene, Oregon.



Junior Katherine Dowie also competed in the steeplechase, placing sixth overall with a time of 10:17.37. Dowie’s time ranks fifth in WVU outdoor history.



Overall, WVU competed in three events during Friday’s competition. Starting with action at the Virginia Challenge, junior Peter-Gay McKenzie the lone Mountaineer to compete. McKenzie saw action in the long jump competition, placing fifth with a distance of 6.14 meters.



To wrap up Friday’s competition, WVU saw action in two events and had three Mountaineers participate in the EKU Twilight. Freshman Jo-Lauren Keane opened competition with a third place showing in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.84.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.