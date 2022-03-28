HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall and WVU will go head-to-head at the ballpark in Huntington Tuesday at 3pm.

WVU and Marshall will also play each other a second time on April 6th up in Morgantown, which was a re-scheduled game.

This will be a tough task for the Herd; the Mountaineers are coming off a series sweep of Youngstown State.



WVU enters the week ranked third nationally and first in the Big 12 Conference in stolen bases, with 79.



The Mountaineers have stolen multiple bases in 16 of their 21 games so far this season.

Marshall does have a weapon in probable starting pitcher Ryan Capuano; who has 33 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched this season. The junior was the winning pitcher in a 7-1 victory over WVU at the Kennedy Center last season with 3.1 hitless innings pitched.

The last time WVU and Marshall played each other it was on May 11, in Morgantown, and the Mountaineers won 4-1.

We’ll be live from the Kennedy Center at 6 o’clock after the game, so tune into Ch. 13!