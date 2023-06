CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia basketball legend Kevin Jones is holding a summer camp in one month, on July 7th and 8th.

It will be held at the South Charleston Community Center.

The first day, July 7th, is for grades 2nd-5th, and will run in the evening from 5-8pm.

The second day is for grades 6th-12th and will run in the afternoon from 12-3.

It’s $60 per person, and includes a camp t-shirt!

You can sign up here.