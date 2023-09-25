CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Man hosted a winless Wyoming East in week five.
The Billies winning it in a 69-0 shutout, and now roll to 4-1.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Man is on a bye, and so is Wyoming East.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Man hosted a winless Wyoming East in week five.
The Billies winning it in a 69-0 shutout, and now roll to 4-1.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Man is on a bye, and so is Wyoming East.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now